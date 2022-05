As you take steps to meet your financial goals, it is always important to keep in mind long-term planning. Long-term investment planning ignores the daily fluctuations of the market and, instead, focuses on strategic steps that offer significant value over time. These steps seek to maximize tax benefits and use the power of compound interest to help you meet your goals. Learn more about the best long-term investments you should make in 2022. Finding a financial advisor who can offer valuable insights as you make long-term investments is easy with SmartAsset’s matching tool.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO