Annuities can be a useful part of a retirement plan. They provide guaranteed retirement income, effectively replicating the monthly checks that workers with a defined benefit plan like a traditional pension plan receive. Fewer workers than ever have defined benefit plans, meaning it’s up to each individual worker to create his or her own retirement plan. An annuity is especially useful, because even if your 401(k) or other workplace retirement plan runs dry, you still have income coming in for the life of the annuity. With interest rates rising and the markets especially volatile these days, now is an especially opportune time to buy an annuity — and the annuity market’s first quarter growth shows that Americans are seizing the moment.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO