Elkton, MD

'Brantwood Blooms' habitat restoration project could be an understatement

By By Jane Bellmyer
 2 days ago

ELKTON — It’s true that ‘April showers bring May flowers’ and Brantwood Park is a good example, according to Thomas McFadden, chairman of Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation.

The public will have several opportunities this month to join in a massive planting effort at the park off Route 213 at Williams Road in Elkton.

Learn proper tree planting techniques May 11 at 5:30 with Cecil County Master Gardeners. Afterward, join in with the gardeners and Cub Scout Pack 443 and Boy Scout Troop 143G planting native plants in two 8-by-25-foot plots.

With a $10,000 grant from Delmarva Power Sustainable Communities and Delaware Nature Society, the Friends group purchased the plants from various local growers.

“We got the money for a habitat restoration project,” McFadden said. Already 26 trees have been planted. Now the focus is on getting 125 bushes and more than 1,000 flower seedlings in the ground.

“The flower starts come from students at Gilpin Manor, Thomsen Estates, Elk Neck and Charlestown Elementary schools,” McFadden said. The children planted and studied the early growth of coneflowers, bee balm, coreopsis, New England aster and other native species.

“We’ll be planting them on the disc golf side of the park,” he said, adding that extra hands would certainly be welcome. The bushes include elderberry, sumac and Virginia sweet spice.

To join in the other public project, come out May 16 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and work alongside the W.L. Gore Sustainability Team.

Regardless of which project you choose, McFadden suggests you bring shovels, rakes, gloves and a refillable water bottle.

Amidst all the planting, McFadden says even more is happening at Cecil County’s parks. The bird nesting boxes installed at Conowingo Park last fall as part of Cecil Cares now have residents.

“In the bird nest boxes we have chickadees, bluebirds, tree swallows and a mouse,” McFadden said, noting the mouse will not be evicted from the bird house. “It’s totally cool.”

Also, be on the lookout for an upcoming Arts in the Park series in conjunction with the Cecil County Historical Society.

“We’re going to learn about Robert Frisbee who was the caretaker for 60 years when it was still a farm,” he said.

Interestingly, he noted that the land Frisbee tended is the current location of the disc golf course.

Also discovered and to be discussed is that an area in between Elkton and Chesapeake City was once known by locals as “Bull Frog, Maryland.”

McFadden said as the programs take shape interested folks can find out more at friendsccpr.org or on Facebook by searching for Brantwood Blooms .

