ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Artist Paints Beautiful Murals That Look Like Wallpaper

By Prairie Wife
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've had a pencil and a sketchbook in my hand since I was little. I’ve been studying and practicing art for more than ten years now, but I'm finally able to do it full-time! I love what I do, and I enjoy working with people to create beautiful...

jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cody, WY
State
Wyoming State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Murals#Paints#Wallpaper#Wyoming Artist#Facebook
dornob.com

Batsheva Releases Funky Vintage Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Batsheva Hay recently expanded her design repertoire, releasing a home furniture collection that stays true to her unique postmodern “Victoriana-meets-Laura Ingalls” aesthetic. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

DIY Bookshelf Ideas For Every Space, Style And Budget

Looking for new ways of improving your home and making it more practical and better equipped to suit your needs? How about building a DIY bookshelf or two and adding more storage to the rooms that need it?. Bookshelves can take an infinity of different forms and can suit many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Round Rugs Are Suddenly Everywhere: Here Are 7 We Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Something interior designers always contend with is finding a balance of shapes within a room, because modern homes end up with a lot of rectangles and right angles. TVs, couches, cabinets, beds, tables — they all have a tendency to be rectangular in shape, which can end up feeling one-note.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Epic Black Bear Battle Now Going VIRAL

What you are witnessing here, is an ass-kicking. One of the two bears clearly gets the upper hand and the other, on the bottom, spends the entire fight trying to defend himself. BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely's Mill...
GATLINBURG, TN
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy