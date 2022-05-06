ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea takeover: Todd Boehly to sign first contract

By Tom Gott
 2 days ago

Todd Boehly will soon sign his first contract to take control of Chelsea from Roman...

www.90min.com

Daily Mail

Soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'wants to offer new deals to Reece James and Mason Mount' to ensure the key stars stay at Stamford Bridge amid interest - with new chief already scrutinising the first team

Chelsea's soon-to-be new owners want to offer new contracts to Reece James and Mason Mount, according to reports, as they prepare to take charge of the club. It was confirmed in the early hours of today that Todd Boehly has been given the green light to complete his £4.25billion takeover, after his consortium were named as the preferred bidder by the Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale.
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
Yardbarker

Chelsea announce £4.25bn deal with Todd Boehly group

Chelsea have tonight confirmed the long awaited news that terms have been agreed on a deal to sell the club to a consortium lead by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Boehly has been the front-runner in the race since the very start, and from the moment he was chosen as the “preferred bidder” and entered into exclusive talks with the current ownership, this moment has seemed inevitable.
Reuters

Timeline of Chelsea in the Roman Abramovich era

May 7 (Reuters) - Following is a timeline of Chelsea's history since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the Premier League club in 2003 and transformed them into regular trophy contenders before he was forced to sell the London side in 2022. Abramovich bought the Premier League club from Ken Bates...
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly 'signs contract to buy Chelsea in a massive deal worth up to £4BILLION, with US businessman just awaiting a green light from the UK government and the Premier League before the deal is completed'

Todd Boehly has formally signed the contract to buy Chelsea in a huge deal potentially worth £4billion, according to reports. The US tycoon, who part-owns the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers, is now said to be just two steps away from completing the deal, with the rubber-stamp from the British government and the Premier League the last remaining steps.
