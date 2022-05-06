ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

LGBTQ+ flag outside Sussex County church burned

By Jay Edwards
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) — Sparta Township police are investigating after a LGBTQ+ flag...

Comments / 8

Cynthia Corulla
2d ago

The American Flag stands for Equality duh, it stands for everyone. Try flying that one instead of burning it. NO one group, race or religion should be considered more important than the other. Everyone should be treated the same. We are all Americans and Americans can all become what ever they choose to be equally.

