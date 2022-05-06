ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DALLAS CASA needs more Black volunteers to serve Black children living in foster care (May 6)

By Editorial
texasmetronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas CASA needs more Black volunteers to serve our...

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alabama Now

Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids

Parents of transgender teens filed a lawsuit Tuesday attempting to overturn an Alabama law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The new lawsuit was filed in Montgomery federal court after two previous...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KVUE

Children entering foster care often don't have much. That's where the 'Rainbow Room' comes in

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of times when a child is removed from their home and placed into Texas foster care, they leave with nothing but the clothes on their back. As Marcus Cantu with Partnerships for Children explained, that's where the Rainbow Room comes in. The Rainbow Room is the first stop a caseworker makes after being assigned to a child that has newly entered into the foster care system.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school

Kindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that disruptive kindergartners will be shoved, pushed or hit, teased or called names, left out, and have lies told about them are roughly twice as high as for kindergartners who do not act out in classrooms. We observed this in analyses accounting for many other risk factors. Our findings are consistent with,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
MedicalXpress

Study finds neighborhood poverty and crowding associated with higher rates of COVID-19 in pregnancy

Neighborhood characteristics, including poverty and crowding within homes, were associated with higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 in pregnancy during the pre-vaccination era of the pandemic, according to a new study led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The findings, which were published today in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, may partially explain the high rates of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, among Black and Hispanic patients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

George Floyd Memorial Foundation Launches Imitiative To Improve Black Mental Health

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a new mental health program for Black men and women. CBS 17 reports the foundation’s program will improve resources and mental health outcomes for Black Americans. Two key factors in the new initiative are removing the stigma associated with treatment and making sure interventions can be delivered in a culturally responsible way.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Foster Parents#Casa#Racism#Charity#Dallas Casa
WOWT

Rowing exercise event raises money for kids in foster care

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A foster care organization raised money in a unique way Saturday. It’s a rowing event called Meters for the Many. The event isn’t your typical fundraiser, it requires hard work and some sweat. “We have a rowing event called Meters for the Many. Hosted...
RALSTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy