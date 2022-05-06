Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

A Metropolitan Police officer who went on Big Brother without permission has been given a final written warning.PC Khafilat Kareem requested unpaid leave to appear on the Nigerian version of the reality show in June 2019 but was told it was “not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part”.Despite this, she featured on the show in July 2019 and handed over her work laptop, which she had taken with her without permission, to the programme’s organisers.A misconduct hearing ruled PC Kareem, attached to the force’s transformation directorate, had breached the standards of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO