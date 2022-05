Written by Eduardo Alvarez and Phil Ball. Eduardo Alvarez: Is it all over with four matches to go? Well, at least in the top part of the table it looks like that. But if you want strong emotions, look towards the bottom. I’d say six clubs are fighting to avoid the last three spots, and there’s plenty of drama coming up, with some do-or-die matches this weekend and a few clubs that, having done their homework, can cash in with the infamous white suitcases (cash incentives from other clubs so that they win their matches vs troubled teams even if they are already safe).

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO