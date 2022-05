Dave Chappelle does not want his assault to "overshadow" his historic performance at the Hollywood Bowl. "The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow [Tuesday's] incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," his rep told The Hollywood Reporterin a statement. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO