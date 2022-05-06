ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Ocean and Southeastern Burlington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest tide levels will occur around the times of high tides this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, tidal flooding may linger on back bays even between high tide cycles. Flooding impacts will likely be higher on back bays than the ocean front. Minor tidal flooding may linger with the Tuesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 PM 3.8 1.3 2.1 Minor 09/02 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one and half feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 8:09 PM and 8:16 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 9:02 PM and 9:03 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 9:38 PM and 9:39 AM.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands A strong earthquake was felt in much of eastern Puerto Rico and likely the U.S. Virgin Islands at about 9:33 AM AST. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 about 26 miles north of Anegada. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center advises that no tsunami impacts are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest tide levels will occur around the times of high tides this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, tidal flooding may linger on back bays even between high tide cycles. Flooding impacts will likely be higher on back bays than the ocean front. Minor tidal flooding may linger with the Tuesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/04 PM 6.9 1.2 3.4 Minor 09/04 AM 7.2 1.5 2.8 Minor 09/05 PM 6.9 1.2 3.2 Minor 10/05 AM 7.1 1.4 2.7 Minor 10/06 PM 6.4 0.7 2.5 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/03 PM 6.4 1.8 3.2 Minor 09/03 AM 6.7 2.0 2.7 Minor 09/04 PM 6.4 1.8 3.0 Minor 10/04 AM 6.6 2.0 2.6 Minor 10/05 PM 5.8 1.2 2.2 None
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:44:00 Expires: 2022-05-08 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior A strong earthquake was felt in much of eastern Puerto Rico and likely the U.S. Virgin Islands at about 9:33 AM AST. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 about 26 miles north of Anegada. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center advises that no tsunami impacts are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet, or 1.1 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/24/1937. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 8.9 Sun 8 am 9.7 10.3 10.5 10.5 2am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Santa Rosa Coastal#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift; Todd GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty southeast winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are occurring. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy