Streetlights with LED luminaires begin to shine above Lake Highlands roads

Lake Highlands residents are sentimental about their beloved landmarks. When the proprietors of the old White Rock Skate Center on Shoreview Road decided to retire in 2006, old Wildcats came out of the woodwork to say goodbye to the last place they ever couples-skated to “Dreamweaver” by Gary Wright. And when Penny Whistle Park at Northwest Highway and Plano Road, one of Dallas’ first amusement parks, shut down in 1995, reminiscent East Dallasites eagerly gobbled up the park’s old hats, t-shirts, and even old games and rides sold at auction later that year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO