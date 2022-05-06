ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Streetlights with LED luminaires begin to shine above Lake Highlands roads

By matt payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake Highlands and Lakewood will start to see brighter overhead streetlights as part of a broader citywide effort to upgrade them with LED technology. So far, funding has been invested in areas of Lake Highlands and other areas of Dallas. The city has requested a total of 297 LED...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

Before the Bulldozer, Former Tenants Goodbye to Lake Highlands Village

Lake Highlands residents are sentimental about their beloved landmarks. When the proprietors of the old White Rock Skate Center on Shoreview Road decided to retire in 2006, old Wildcats came out of the woodwork to say goodbye to the last place they ever couples-skated to “Dreamweaver” by Gary Wright. And when Penny Whistle Park at Northwest Highway and Plano Road, one of Dallas’ first amusement parks, shut down in 1995, reminiscent East Dallasites eagerly gobbled up the park’s old hats, t-shirts, and even old games and rides sold at auction later that year.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Complaints mount on leaning utility poles in Plano

PLANO, Texas — If you take a drive down Custer or Parker Road in Plano, something very noticeable stands out, quite literally: There are a number of utility poles with a significant tilt. "That's about ready to fall on anybody, that's a death trap," said one Plano resident. Residents...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New trail, parking coming to Flag Pole Hill Park in Dallas

The construction currently underway to improve Flag Pole Hill Park is likely just the beginning of the work Dallas officials expect to see in the years to come. More than $1.1 million is going toward two new parking lots and a new mile-long trail at Flag Pole Hill Park. The city of Dallas began construction on phase one of improvements in mid-February. Work is scheduled to be finished by spring 2023.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Mix 93.1

Plane Bound For Dallas Lost Part Of Wing At 35,000 Feet

There were some rather tense moments in the sky Tuesday evening during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Those tense moments were caused after a part of the wing just fell off during mid-flight at 36,000 feet. The American Airlines flight was diverted to Birmingham where it landed without incident and all passengers disembarked safely.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Task Lighting#Streetlights#Street Lighting#Luminaire#Urban Construction#Oncor Communications
CW33 NewsFix

Community shoutout: Bonton Farms in South Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW wants to make highlighting the positive things happening around North Texas a regular thing as it is needed now, more than ever!. Bonton Farms in South Dallas provides locals with nutritional counseling, cooking classes and general health and wellness guidance. BF is in an...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Palmercare Chiropractic opens location in west Frisco

Palmercare Chiropractic opened May 2 at 12020 Teel Parkway, Ste. 104, Frisco. Chiropractors with the company rectify spinal misalignments to the restore correct shape, according to the Palmercare Chiropractic website. Care for children is available alongside chiropractic services for athletes. 469-287-2072. http://frisco.palmercare.com. Matt Payne reports on Frisco City Hall and...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved in Accident in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident Wednesday night in Dallas NBC 5 has confirmed. Dallas police confirm officers worked a two-vehicle accident at Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street and one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Dallas police say it is...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

HTeaO to open new location on Lookout Point in Dallas

HTeaO is expected to open later this year in Dallas near Lake Highlands Town Center. The iced tea shop will be located on the corner of Walnut Hill Lane and Wildcat Way at 9321 Lookout Point, Dallas. No grand opening date has been announced. HTeaO has 61 locations, including seven in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. HTeaO offers a variety of flavored iced teas, including pink lemonade, sweet coconut and Texas chai. www.hteao.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: Here are 5 businesses that will be opening soon in Plano

From a graffiti-fusion art installation to a virtual reality arcade, these five businesses will soon open shop in the Plano community. 1. Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is coming to Plano. The company plans to open this May at 6121 W. Park Blvd. in The Shops at Willow Bend mall in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The art exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists, including sculptures, paintings, photography, video and more, the company website stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scooter’s Coffee planning to open first Plano location

Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new location at 2101 W. Parker Road, Plano. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Scooter’s specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and signature drink the Caramelicious. The company also offers a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and more. The drive-thru location is 519 square feet, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Scooter’s has locations in Richardson and McKinney, but this will be its first Plano store. An opening date has not yet been announced. www.scooterscoffee.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy