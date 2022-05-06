ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate groups put a monetary number to inaction

By Jessica Corbett
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOu6B_0fUo2hgQ00

A coalition of advocacy organizations demanding bold steps by the U.S. government to combat the climate emergency launched an online ticker Thursday that shows "the cost of inaction."

The ticker, currently set at $50.5 billion and constantly climbing, comes as legislation to deliver on some of President Joe Biden's climate pledges was passed last year by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives but has since stalled in the evenly split Senate.

The Climate Action Campaign (CAC) and other groups behind the project rely on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration detailing recent weather and climate disasters for which the overall damage costs hit or surpassed $1 billion.

As the CAC's ticker webpage explains:

Using the average cost of billion-dollar events to the United States in the last five years, it is estimated that we will continue to see nearly $150 billion worth of damage every year on average due to extreme weather unless Congress acts to pass $555 billion climate investments included in the Build Back Better framework to help communities better manage growing climate risks. These investments will provide much-needed action that helps communities reduce impacts of extreme weather events and delivers jobs, justice, and clean energy for Americans.

While it is impossible to predict the precise toll extreme weather fueled by climate change will exact on Americans in the coming year, $148.4 billion represents our best estimation based on current trends. Billion-dollar weather events occur sporadically throughout the year, many Americans are experiencing environmental trauma daily as they continue to recover from past damage while preparing for impending climate disasters. To represent this omnipresent threat of climate or weather disaster, we will represent the estimated annual cost on a per second basis—$4,705.73/second.

In addition to the national estimate for 2022, the groups have made an interactive state map.

"In 2021, the United States experienced 20 billion-dollar plus disasters, the second-highest of all time," CAC campaign director Margie Alt noted Thursday. "Every second the Senate delays action on bold climate investments, the cost of inaction only increases."

Highlighting the House vote last year, Alt added that "climate can't wait, our families' health can't wait, our communities can't, and Congress must work with President Biden to deliver on urgent climate action."

While CAC is made up of a dozen national groups as well as several other allies and partners, the cost of inaction effort is led by the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, Change the Chamber*Lobby for Climate, Dream Corps Green for All, Earthjustice, Environment America, Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action, National Wildlife Federation, Poder Latinx, Sierra Club, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and United Women in Faith.

According to Abigail Waldron, youth climate fellow at Change the Chamber*Lobby for Climate, "CAC's Cost of Inaction Ticker is an effective way to show people and quickly make the case about the need to urgently act on climate."

Bolstered by scientists' warnings—including those from the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report—other campaigners from involved groups captured that urgency in statements Thursday.

"As our leaders fail to act with the urgency science requires, the climate crisis is endangering families and communities across the country," warned Liz Perera, Sierra Club's senior director of climate policy and federal relationships.

"With bold investments in climate action and clean energy," she said, "we can build a better future for every single one of us, cutting dangerous pollution and costs while creating good-paying jobs for millions."

Noting that the climate emergency disproportionately impacts communities of color, Yadira Sanchez, executive director of Poder Latinx, declared that "with the cost of inaction continuing to climb, we need bold solutions and investments in climate, clean energy, and environmental justice. Our leaders must work together to get climate done now."

Comments / 1

TSmith
1d ago

The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate. Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution and has been happening ever since the first organisms inhabited the Earth. Some 3 Billion years ago. Humans hold No special exemption from that Fate. The Earth will still be around supporting life. Long after the memory of humans has been lost to time. Stop being played by the Climate Change Relegion leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environment America#Weather And Climate#Democrats#Senate#Cac#Americans
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy