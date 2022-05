Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanovic's good form continues. The 22-year-old Balkan advances to the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open and will have a difficult time against Rafael Nadal, winner of 21 Grand Slams. Miomir played a good, solid match and got two breaks during the duel, he won the first set thanks to a break in the seventh game while in the second set he closed the first break point, won in the eleventh game.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO