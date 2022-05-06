ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Frost Advisory#The Dense Fog Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Gasconade River near Rich Fountain. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gasconade River near Rich Fountain. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Near this height, Missouri State Route K west of Bay will be closed in both directions due to backwater along Second Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Gasconade River Rich Fountain 20.0 22.7 21.7 17.6 11.9 8.7 6.8
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one and half feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 8:09 PM and 8:16 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 9:02 PM and 9:03 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 9:38 PM and 9:39 AM.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Ocean and Southeastern Burlington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest tide levels will occur around the times of high tides this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, tidal flooding may linger on back bays even between high tide cycles. Flooding impacts will likely be higher on back bays than the ocean front. Minor tidal flooding may linger with the Tuesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 PM 3.8 1.3 2.1 Minor 09/02 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Tillman CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Sibley, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Yellow Medicine GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Hamilton, Polk, Story, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Hamilton; Polk; Story; Webster Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms from near Perry north toward Fort Dodge will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms. Just ahead of the storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Perry and Boone over the past hour. Expect gusty winds south into Dallas and Polk Counties over the next few hours. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms will develop in central to southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift; Todd GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty southeast winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are occurring. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy