Jackson County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Jackson, MS
Jackson County, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Yellow Medicine GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA An area of rain showers is producing gusty winds in west central Minnesota. Gusts near 50 mph are possible. Loose items may blow around, and travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Union; Warren Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms generally along and north of I80 will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms as it moves to the east. Just ahead and south of the area of storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Newton and south toward Creston. Expect gusty winds to increase east toward Marshall and Tama Counties as well as areas over southern Iowa in the next 1 to 2 hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop over far southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet, or 1.1 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/24/1937. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 8.9 Sun 8 am 9.7 10.3 10.5 10.5 2am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Loudoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Edwards Ferry...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Edwards Ferry. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, The parking lot at Edwards Ferry is completely covered by water. The parking lot at Seneca is partially flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:01 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet, or 2.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 AM EDT Sunday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Edwards Ferry 15.0 17.1 Sun 9 am 18.0 18.6 18.5 18.6 8pm Sun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 23:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet, or 4.0 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 AM EDT Sunday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 06/15/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.0 Sun 9 am 19.6 19.6 19.5 19.6 2pm Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 71.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 71.8 feet. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland Conococheague Creek at Fairview affecting Washington County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Conococheague Creek at Fairview. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Wishard Road and Kemp Mill Road are both flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 AM EDT Sunday was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 06/14/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Conococheague Creek Fairview 10.0 10.1 Sun 9 am 9.7 9.1 8.3 MSG unknown
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet Sunday afternoon. It will then remain mostly steady around 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Sun 9 AM 28.4 28.4 28.4 28.5 1 PM 5/08
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

