Our cool and unsettled weather pattern has returned. We will continue to see the threat of rain, pop-up thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures through the weekend. Rain does taper off for Mother's day Sunday, however daytime highs drop into the low 50's, with overnight lows that will hover in the upper 20's and low 30's. So, you might want to hold off on the planting for at least one more week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO