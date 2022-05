The afternoon couldn't have started much worse for the Guardians, but the offense erupted in the nightcap and Cleveland has a chance to win a series on Sunday. After Shane Bieber got rocked and couldn't get through four innings in an 8-3 loss Saturday afternoon, Triston McKenzie delivered a quality start and six different Guardians drove in runs in an 8-2 win to earn the split.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO