Adrian, MI

Launch Lenawee's next business mentorship program starts this month

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

ADRIAN — The next session of the Launch Lenawee business mentorship program is about to begin, and entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the program and attend an upcoming orientation meeting.

To apply, go online to launchlenawee.org .

Applicants should attend one of the two orientation meetings, according to a post on Launch Lenawee's Facebook page . The first is from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The second is from 11 a.m. to noon May 21. Both take place in the lower level of the Adrian Armory Events Center, 230 W. Maumee St.

If accepted into the program, business owners will attend the next 12-week session that begins May 26. Launch Lenawee meets in the lower level of the Adrian Armory.

Launch Lenawee provides small business owners will access to business development services, mentorship, loans and networking possibilities. It is supported by Rotary International, Kiwanis, other community resources and donors.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Launch Lenawee's next business mentorship program starts this month

