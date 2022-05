Madonna, 63, is living her best single life. Following her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, the “Queen of Pop” joined Maluma, 28, for a concert in his hometown Medellin, Columbia this past weekend. The duo put on an incredible show and then they got VERY cozy with each other in photos that Madonna posted to her Instagram Stories. Maluma wrapped his arm around Madonna as she comfortably sat beside the Columbian superstar in one adorable image.

