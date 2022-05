Houston Astros’ up-and-coming rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has been met with a lot of praise to this point in his young career. No praise may be higher than the praise he received from teammate and future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander on Friday. Verlander, while speaking with reporters in the Houston locker room, supported the idea that Peña is out to make a name for himself, and not to just be the replacement for former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

