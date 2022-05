The Colorado Rockie and Arizona Diamondbacks play the second game of their three-game weekend series today at Chase Field. The D-Backs took game one at home 4-1 against their NL West rivals, but are still in last place in the division. Despite this, the Diamondbacks are surging a bit to start the month. More than a bit actually with eight wins in their last 10 games heading into the weekend. Their lack of offense makes this equally impressive and confusing.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO