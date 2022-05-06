ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Putin to get his bloody hands back on his £570m superyacht as it prepares to SET SAIL from Italy despite sanctions probe

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

VLADIMIR Putin is set to get his bloody hands back on his £570million superyacht as it prepares to flee Italy and escape possible sanctions, it is reported.

The 459ft vessel - called the Scheherazade - was put into the water again this week after spending months dry-docked for repairs in the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wonJ5_0fUnxuzK00
The superyacht Scheherazade has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpNBf_0fUnxuzK00
Rumours that Putin owned the superyacht have circulated since its construction Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06D2aH_0fUnxuzK00
Scheherszade boasts spas, swimming pools and two helipads

Italian cops are now in a race to finish investigating the ownership of a superyacht, which boasts spas, swimming pools and two helipads, before it sets sail.

The floating palace, named after a legendary Persian queen, has been moored in the marina in Italy since September 2020.

Rumours that Putin owned the superyacht have circulated since its construction.

But its ownership was not investigated until jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s team released a video detailing the crew — all said to be from Russian security services.

Italian authorities have been urged to seize the yacht - but the vessel can slip out of the marina at any time while it remains under police investigation.

A former crew member said the ship could now be ready to take to the sea immediately, but it was likely to undergo equipment checks first after the repair work, the New York Times reports.

Locals said there has been a flurry of activity on board the vessel in recent days as crew members appear to be getting ready to leave.

Gabriele, the manager of a yacht club near the boat, told The Telegraph: "We heard that it was going to leave the marina last night but maybe it was delayed because of the bad weather.

"It’s not been seized by the authorities so I guess it’s free to go at any time."

The Scheherazade has so far avoided the same fate of some yachts linked to powerful Russians - which have been seized in response to Putin's Ukraine invasion - as Italian cops are still probing who owns the vessel.

The newly-repaired luxury boat - dubbed "Putin's yacht" by locals - is now free to leave as the Guardia di Finanza haven't finished their investigation and no sanctions have been imposed.

According to Italian media, the owner of the luxury yacht is Eduard Khudainatov - an oil tycoon not currently under sanctions.

Khudainatov is a longtime associate of Igor Sechin - a close Putin ally and chairman of the Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft.

But US officials and activists linked to Alexei Navalny have linked the vessel to Putin.

The imprisoned Russian opposition leader claimed many of the yacht’s crew were members of the Federal Protection Service - the agency that provides security for Putin and his inner circle.

Paolo Gozzani, the head of a union representing maritime workers in the Italian port, told The Telegraph: "We are still asking the authorities to tell us what is happening inside the shipyard of Marina di Carrara.

"There is a climate of omerta and secrecy with regard to these omnipotent mega-yacht owners.

"We want more transparency from all the public institutions. We have the right to know who we are working for."

Authorities at Marina Di Carrara declined to comment when contacted by The Sun.

'UNIMAGINABLE AMOUNT OF WEALTH'

Putin spared no expense on the six-deck Scheherazade.

Pictures obtained by The Sun showed the decks of obscene luxury and sickening excess.

A worker who helped build it said: “Every surface is marble or gold. There are countless swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a theatre, ballrooms, a gym, two helipads. It’s like a mini city.

“There is even a hospital which makes sense when you hear rumours of Putin being terminally ill.

“It is hard to swallow the fact that the most incredible ship in the world is owned by a man intent on bombing civilians in Ukraine.

“And it is an unimaginable amount of wealth when the average Russian’s salary is £5,000 a year, and people there are struggling to eat."

Personal touches for the despot are evident in a judo gym which has framed pictures of black belts.

A tiled dancefloor lowers to turn into a pool. It is thought to be one of only two on ships in the world — the other is on Putin’s yacht Graceful.

Other indulgences include a self-levelling pool table, five-metre aquarium and the biggest TV on a yacht, stretching 4.5m across an entire wall, which cost a million euros to install.

Bathrooms are adorned with gold toilet roll holders and taps.

And the ship’s highly sophisticated security system with four radars is said to be capable of shooting down drones.

Underneath one helipad there is a hangar big enough to store a helicopter along with six jet skis, five tenders, and eight Seabobs.

The former crew member added: “All over the world yachts owned by oligarchs are being seized but the Scheherazade is sitting there in plain sight in a marina in Italy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV7t7_0fUnxuzK00
Scheherszade is the 14th biggest yacht in the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDgAv_0fUnxuzK00
Indulgences include a self-levelling pool table and a five-metre aquarium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBkMN_0fUnxuzK00
A tiled dancefloor lowers to turn into a pool

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Igor Sechin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Superyacht#Rosneft#Set Sail#Scheherazade#Tuscan#Italian#Persian#Russian#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy