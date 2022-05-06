Seeking to improve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The goal for University Christian football has been 'state championship or bust' the last few years. As the team dives into the teeth of its spring practice schedule, it's still the ultimate goal. It's just not the only goal. "We got districts now...you won a state...
The Crystal River track and field teams traveled to Winter Garden on Thursday for the Region 2A-2 Championships at Horizon High School. The top two place finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Class 2A State Finals next week in Gainesville and there will also be 10 wildcards awarded for each event based on performances at the four Class 2A regionals.
Just one hour after landing 4-star in-state offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, the Florida Gators football program picked up another key in-state prospect on Saturday. Buchholz (Gainesville) 3-star athlete Creed Whittemore announced he is staying home to play college football at the University of ...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brenna Robinson never expected anything like this. The Creekside defender and All-News4JAX girls soccer player of the year, never envisioned her final season playing out like a movie. “With a fairytale ending,” she said. The Knights had 13 shutouts and gave up just 18 goals...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All eyes were on Knijeah Harris on Saturday. The Pahokee native who attended St. Lucie West Centennial High School as a Freshman, prior to transferring to IMG Academy, chose to play college football at Florida. The 4-star offensive lineman picked the Gators over other...
An extremely strong April schedule was not always kind to Florida softball as it took on some of the best in the Southeastern Conference and the country. A 5-9 record in the month against ranked teams sunk UF to the middle of a loaded SEC pack heading into next week’s conference tournament at home in Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
Florida women’s tennis skillfully eliminated South Alabama Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 4-0. The Gators (20-6, 10-3 SEC) came into this postseason contest as the. and closed the door on the Jaguars (22-5, 10-1 SBC) despite a slow start on doubles. Head coach Roland Thornqvist...
Florida earned a commitment from current wide receiver Trent Whittemore’s little brother, Creed Whittemore, on Saturday. He chose the Gators over others like UCF, West Virginia and Wake Forest on Saturday during his commitment ceremony at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida. Creed is ranked as a three-star athlete...
The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams had an impressive showing at the Class 3A, Region 2 meet held at East River High School in Orlando on Friday. The Knights girls team placed second overall in the final team rankings with a score of 58, just one point shy of regional team champion Winter Springs which won the meet with a score of 59.
TAVARES – Every game represents a new goal. That’s been the approach for the Eustis High School baseball team since early in the season when it was struggling with a 1-8 record. And look at the Panthers now. The Panthers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the...
Comments / 0