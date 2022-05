DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County woman is suing Dunkin’ after she says a morning coffee run led to second- and third-degree burns on her legs. Like millions of Americans, Samantha Picklo runs on hot coffee, even during a warm morning last August when Picklo says she drove up to a Delran Dunkin’. “I ordered three cups of coffee and a couple wake-up wraps,” she said. She says she pulled up past the drive-thru window where a worker came outside with her coffee tray. Picklo says the extra large cup was not secure in the cupholder. “As he tried to pass it to me...

