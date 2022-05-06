ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Tornado Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 03:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Estill The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River near Ravenna affecting Estill County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kentucky River near Ravenna. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.4 feet on 05/28/2004.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:31 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:31 AM EDT Sunday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 05/05/2009. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 am 9.0 7.3 6.1 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 21.3 Sun 7 am CDT 10.3 8.7 8.2
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Tillman CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 81.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 83.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.6 Sun 9 AM 82.3 82.8 83.2 83.3 7 PM 5/11
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 358.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.9 Sun 9 AM 22.0 22.1 22.0 22.1 7 PM 5/09
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.9 feet Sunday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Hamilton, Polk, Story, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Hamilton; Polk; Story; Webster Thunderstorms With Brief Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds An area of thunderstorms from near Perry north toward Fort Dodge will continue to drift to the east northeast this morning. Brief heavy rainfall of three quarters to one and a quarter inches is expected within this area of thunderstorms. Just ahead of the storms, gusty southeast winds have developed with gusts of 35 to near 40 mph at times reported at Perry and Boone over the past hour. Expect gusty winds south into Dallas and Polk Counties over the next few hours. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms will develop in central to southern Iowa this morning and into the afternoon with lightning and brief heavy rainfall being the main concerns as the storms move to the east northeast with time.
BOONE COUNTY, IA

