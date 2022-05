New Castle and Laurel Highlands combined for one of the most competitive WPIAL finals in recent memory, a matchup decided in double overtime by two last-second free throws. Laurel Highlands (27-1) celebrated the WPIAL title that day, but New Castle (27-3) went on to finish as the state runner-up. The teams’ success was recognized Saturday when three WPIAL players earned all-state honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO