Farmers market’s 46th year starts Saturday

The Moscow Farmers Market opens for the 2022 season at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The market runs from May to October and will again have live music this year.

The music will be performed by The Chelseas, a Moscow band that will have its first market performance this weekend. Music will go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Square.

The band is made of Chelsea McRaven Feeney on guitar and vocals, Chelsey Byrd Lewallen on piano and vocals, Maggie Keefe on violin or mandolin and vocals, and Corrie Befort on bass and vocals. They started playing together to have something different than being parents, Feeney said.

The band plays a mix of folk and their own renditions of their favorite songs, Feeney said.

“All of us love the market anyways,” Feeney said. “It’s an honor to play.”

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Moscow Tree Commission will be giving out free tree seedlings in front of the downtown bus shelter. They will have red osier dogwood, bur oak and western larch. Commission members will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon to answer questions about the Moscow Heritage Tree Program.

For the month of May only, the bicycle benefit will go from $2 to $4 in celebration of National Bike Month. Throughout the month, those who visit the city information tent and show their bike helmet with the bicycle benefit sticker will receive tokens, which can be used to shop from all market vendors. Stickers are available for purchase and are $5, cash only.

For some vendors, this is a market they look forward to all year and have been attending for decades.

John Madden, co-owner of Fiddlers Ridge Farms, said they had been a vendor at the Moscow Farmers Market for 30 years. Fiddlers Ridge Farms is one of the youngest of the 30-plus-year vendors, who were highlighted by the Moscow Farmers Market a few weeks ago.

Madden said the market was a driving force behind him and Theresa Greiner starting their own greenhouse and making the farm their full-time jobs.

They had been selling violas, pansies and herbs since 1992 at the market with the leftovers they had from selling wholesale. They opened their own nursery in 1997 and built their store the next year.

“It grew from a smallish, pleasant market to a largish, pleasant market,” Madden said.

Denise Wentzel, owner of ReMARKable Farms became a vendor at the market in 2015 and is going into her seventh year as a vendor. She got the farm started as a way for her son, Mark Wentzel, to have a steady job as he got older.

“I love going to the farmers market and I just feel like we’re so fortunate, because it’s so popular and there’s just so many people that come to the farmers market from out of town,” Wentzel said.

They started by selling jams and jellies made from fruit Wentzel foraged herself and eggs from chickens and ducks. This year, Wentzel said she is trying out apple cider vinegar made from the apples on her farm and doing different flavors. The apples are from trees that were on the farm when she bought it and were used for apple cider vinegar a hundred years ago, Wentzel said.

Wentzel said the market was a place for them to meet people from outside the Palouse and to really find their footing as a business before they bought their current farm.

Wentzel said she enjoys “getting to talk with people that are in town visiting or just coming there for the market. It’s just such a great avenue for local farmers.”

Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.

IF YOU GO

What: Moscow Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May to October

Where: Main Street, Moscow

Notable: Live music starts at 10:30 a.m. and there will be free tree seedlings available.