ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Homes on wheels

By JOEL MARTIN
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbX6e_0fUntxCz00

MOSES LAKE — Some people travel in them. Some people keep them parked. Either way, a home on wheels is still a home, and needs to be kept up.

“Most customers can do their own stuff if they watch what they're doing and think about it,” Dave Quade, a technician at Basin RV Repair in Moses Lake said. “It's not rocket science.”

Maintaining a recreational vehicle is mostly a matter of common sense and keeping up, he added.

Much of the work of keeping up an RV is seasonal. Water heaters and toilets can develop leaks if they’re not maintained.

“In the spring, there were a lot of freeze-ups (brought to the shop), because people didn’t drain their (water) heaters right,” said John Meier, a Basin RV Repair technician.

Quade said being familiar with the vehicle or trailer in question helps mitigate such issues.

“Most RVs have low point drains,” said Quade. “You just open the low-point drain and all the faucets and pull the plug in the hot water tank and pour antifreeze down the P-traps, and you’ve pretty much got it covered.”

P-traps are the curved bit of piping under a sink that prevent unpleasant odors from coming up out of the plumbing.

If an RV is going to be used during the winter, it’s important to put heat tape on your hoses and good skirting around the bottom to keep out the cold, Quade said.

Roofs are another vulnerable point in an RV. They can come in contact with tree branches and other items that scrape them up, and when you’re on the highway they’re exposed to what amounts to a 60-mile-per-hour wind. Unlike the roof on a house, they’re usually made of some kind of plastic or rubber. Skylights in particular are prone to go bad, said Meier.

So what should a customer look for when buying an RV, used or new? Again, leaks, Quade said.

“Open all the cupboards. look inside the cupboards and the back corners and make sure there's no water stains, that's where they'll leak first,” he said.

“Fire everything up, make sure it runs,” he added. “The problem with that is the refrigerator takes 12 hours to cool down, before it gets cold. So sometimes that's kind of rough unless you tell the guy you're buying it from to turn it on before you get there. If they won't, that's normally a pretty good sign that you're (going to be) buying a refrigerator. And a cooling unit's $1,250. So it's a little spendy.”

Both Quade and Meier agreed that motorhomes are more of a hassle than trailers, both for the owner and the repair professional.

“Motor homes are kind of a pain in the … um … rear end,” said Meier.

Quade agreed, and said electrical concerns can be costly.

“They're just electrical nightmares,” said Quade. “They bring them in because they have an electrical issue and you can spend days trying to figure it out. Most customers don't want to pay for 24 hours of diagnosis at $110 an hour.”

Joel Martin can be reached via email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Tents, camp chairs, airbeds: Great camping deals at Walmart

Walmart is having a camping sale. Save big on all your camping needs, including tents, camping chairs, air beds and more. Enjoy savings on popular items at low discount prices. Save on picnic tables, propone heaters, and portable toilets. Online shoppers can have their purchases delivered, or arrange for free pickup from their nearest Walmart. Shoppers will also enjoy free shipping and free 90-day returns.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Cars
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
domino

For $60, I Totally Transformed My Old Blankets and Sofa

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of using a pressure washer to clean off something extra grimy (in my case, my front stairs and patio furniture), then shockingly found yourself joyfully immersed in the chore—maybe even slightly obsessed with it—and have been on the hunt for other items that need a cleaning of the high-pressure variety, you’ll have an idea of how I feel about using my new fabric shaver.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 trailers designed to provide you with the ultimate glamping experience

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. There’s nothing more comforting or exciting than lounging about in a cozy trailer while you explore the countryside. You never feel out of place, because these little trailers manage to feel like a home on wheels! Fill it up with your dear belongings, and it’s your home away from home. Not to mention the trailer designs today are super innovative and inventive! From a trailer that expands to the size of a micro-cabin to a camper trailer that expands to sleep 4 people – these resourceful trailers manage to cater to almost all of our needs, solving various problems, and turning our camping experience into a fulfilling and comfortable one.
CARS
BHG

A Ranch Exterior Makeover Capitalizes on Mountain Views and Laidback Porch Living

When Jenn Gubler carries her bowl of granola to the porch in the morning, scuff marks on the ipe wood decking tell her deer visited overnight. "They eat the sweet potato vine out of our hanging pots," she says. Located at the base of the Wasatch Range in Alpine, Utah, the porch is a perfect spot to observe wildlife, including deer, bighorn sheep, and elk. But it wouldn't have been possible when they first purchased the "flat as a pancake" ranch house in 2016.
ALPINE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Vehicles#Basin Rv Repair#Rv
Family Handyman

Guide To Exterior Trim Paint

Paint is paint, right? As long as you can live with the color, you should be able to slap any kind of paint on your home’s exterior trim — right?. Wrong. You need exterior paint for exterior trim, for the same reason you can’t use interior wood filler to patch holes in your deck.
HOME & GARDEN
CAR AND DRIVER

Review: Decked Drawers Pickup Truck Bed Storage System

It's the eternal conundrum for pickup-truck owners: How do you organize and secure stuff in the bed? Some manufacturers offer their own solutions, like Ram with the RamBox storage bins built into the bedsides, or Honda and Hyundai with their underbed trunks. Many owners resort to a tonneau cover, which addresses the security aspect but not the one pertaining to organization. And a tonneau cover essentially turns your truck into a giant Lincoln Town Car—when you’re using the tonneau, the bed is a trunk, so you can’t carry your dirt bike or ATV or grandfather clock. Decked, a company out of Defiance, Ohio, has a solution: its truck-bed drawer system.
DEFIANCE, OH
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
103
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy