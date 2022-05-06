MLHS's Redford finishes top 10 at golf match

SUNNYSIDE - The Moses Lake High School girls golf team traveled to Sunnyside on Wednesday in a Big 9 Athletic Conference matchup.

Moses Lake went up against Davis, Eisenhower, Wenatchee, Sunnyside l and Eastmont high schools at the Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside, a par 72 course.

Leading the Moses Lake Chiefs was sophomore Jayda Redford who placed 10th overall with a score of 112. Head coach Lonny Brown said this was Redford’s first top 10 finish.

Next came freshman Rhylee Humphrey in 14th place with a score of 119.

Freshman Eastlynn Cranston came in 18th with a score of 131.

Sophomore Addison Nighswonger was unable to attend due to an injury, Brown said.

The team’s next and final regular season match will be on May 9 at Moses Lake Golf And Country Club. Districts are scheduled for May 16 at the Three Lakes Golf Course in Malaga.