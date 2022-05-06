ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

MLHS's Redford finishes top 10 at golf match

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago

SUNNYSIDE - The Moses Lake High School girls golf team traveled to Sunnyside on Wednesday in a Big 9 Athletic Conference matchup.

Moses Lake went up against Davis, Eisenhower, Wenatchee, Sunnyside l and Eastmont high schools at the Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside, a par 72 course.

Leading the Moses Lake Chiefs was sophomore Jayda Redford who placed 10th overall with a score of 112. Head coach Lonny Brown said this was Redford’s first top 10 finish.

Next came freshman Rhylee Humphrey in 14th place with a score of 119.

Freshman Eastlynn Cranston came in 18th with a score of 131.

Sophomore Addison Nighswonger was unable to attend due to an injury, Brown said.

The team’s next and final regular season match will be on May 9 at Moses Lake Golf And Country Club. Districts are scheduled for May 16 at the Three Lakes Golf Course in Malaga.

Oregon City News

Lake Oswego boys second, West Linn third at Three Rivers League district golf

The Lakers and Lions will next compete berth at regionals for a state tourney.The Three Rivers League's best boys golfers faced tough conditions on all fronts at the 2022 district tournament. There was wind. There was rain — lots of it. There was the challenging layout at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City. There was standing water on many of the greens. Heck, there was even freakish — at least for the 2022 spring season — sunshine on the tournament's first day. In the end, Tigard's boys set the pace at the event — held Wednesday and Thursday, May...
WEST LINN, OR
KULR8

MSU Billings sweeps CWU, clinches berth in GNAC championships

BILLINGS, Mont. – AJ Wagenmann sent the Montana State University Billings baseball team into the postseason on Thursday evening at Dehler Park, crushing a walk-off home run to the deepest part of the yard to give the Yellowjackets a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Central Washington University.
BILLINGS, MT
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff earns girls soccer sub-district crown

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff girls soccer team punching their tickets into the district finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Lexington on Wednesday. Scottsbluff got a first half goal from Ella Foote and a second half goal from Shae Willats to pace the Bearcats. While goalkeeper Jessica Schaff stopped all of her shots to earn the shut-out.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KHQ Right Now

Districts roundup: Mt. Spokane baseball advances to semifinal; Mead boys soccer downs Hermiston 2-0

Roundup of Saturday’s district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Mt. Spokane 7, Southridge 4: Caleb Calcut and Carson Coffield tossed a combined 2⅓ scoreless relief innings and the third-seeded Wildcats (18-4) beat the sixth-seeded Suns (9-13) at Whitworth. Cooper Davis went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Mt. Spokane, which faces Kennewick in a semifinal Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Thursday night's Spokane Indians game rescheduled due to rain

Thursday night's scheduled game with the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather. The game will be made up on Saturday, May 7th as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:09pm. Both games will be seven innings, with the second game beginning 30 minutes...
SPOKANE, WA
Herald and News

Lexi Klum’s extra-inning homer lifts Oregon Tech into title game

Lexi Klum launched a line drive over the left-field fence with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday to lift Oregon Tech to a 6-5, come-from-behind win over Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. With the win, Tech moves into the 1:30 p.m. championship game...
EUGENE, OR
