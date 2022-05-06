ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Chevy Malibu Gets Heated And Ventilated Seats Back

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Chevy Malibu is the seventh model year for the nameplate’s ninth generation, introducing only a few small updates and changes over the preceding 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Malibu is once again available with heated and ventilated seats after the features were...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Silverado Duramax vs. F-150 Diesel vs. Ram Diesel: Comparison

Diesel power can be the ideal choice for light-duty pickup truck customers, providing a combination of copious low-end twist with decent fuel economy. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the specs for the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine and how they compare to rival powerplants from Ford and Ram.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Malibu#Gm#Vehicles#Gm Authority#Rpo#Lt#Rs#Heated
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Loses Second-Row Express-Up Window Feature

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is the second model year for the all-new fifth-generation luxury SUV nameplate, introducing a few changes and updates over the initial 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that new units of the 2022 Cadillac Escalade are currently being produced without the second-row express-up window feature.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Secret Classic Car Graveyard Hidden In The Woods

Yet again, we have an example of valuable classic cars just discarded in a wooded area. There are many reasons someone would do such a thing and many more why they would just keep the vehicles sitting out there for years or even decades. We also know this sort of thing is super controversial, even among enthusiasts. Whatever your feelings, you have to admit seeing these sorts of finds is interesting, even if it makes you feel sad or frustrated.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

World's Rarest 1969 Dodge Daytona Is Poised to Break Auction Record

The Mecum Auctions roadshow rolls into Indianapolis on May 13-21 and Mopar fans will want to have their eyes glued to MotorTrend for this one, as one of the most significant Dodge muscle cars to ever assault the pavement is crossing the auction block, and when it does, this is the exclusive inside story they'll be talking about. We'll dive into that in a moment, but first some quick history. The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona was a one-year-only model designed specifically to dominate the high-banked super speedways of stock car racing. Its aerodynamic nosecone and raked rear wing made it a terror on the track but ungainly on ordinary roads. The Daytona's extremely limited production of just 503 examples makes it one of the rarest and most sought-after cars in the world of muscle car collecting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac CT4 To Lose These Five Paint Colors

The 2023 Cadillac CT4 will ditch five exterior colors that were offered for the 2022 model year and indirectly replace them with three new ones. For the 2023 model year, the Cadillac CT4 will not be offered with these five following exterior colors (relevant GM paint codes listed in parentheses):
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Brand Incentives Dropped 31.7 Percent In Q1 2022

While incentives and discounts for luxury vehicles can be hard to come by, that was not the case at Cadillac in the first quarter of this year. The American luxury brand had the highest amount of available incentives among GM’s four brands in Q1 2022, with discounts on its vehicles averaging a rather significant $3,870. This represents a 31.7 percent decrease from Q1 last year, when the semiconductor chip shortage had yet to fully take hold and most automakers had an abundance of new inventory sitting on dealer lots.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Files To Patent Variable Compression Combustion Engine Technology

GM has filed a patent application for so-called “Multilink Cranktrains with Combined Eccentric Shaft and Camshaft Drive System for Internal Combustion Engines.” The system is designed to provide variable compression ratios, thus providing high power output when needed, and high efficiency when it’s not. The GM patent...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT4 Sales Gain Segment Share During Q1 2022

Cadillac XT4 sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the first quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 3,701 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 32 percent compared to 5,454 units sold in Q1 2021. MODEL Q1 2022 / Q1 2021...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy