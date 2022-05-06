2022 Chevy Malibu Gets Heated And Ventilated Seats Back

The Mecum Auctions roadshow rolls into Indianapolis on May 13-21 and Mopar fans will want to have their eyes glued to MotorTrend for this one, as one of the most significant Dodge muscle cars to ever assault the pavement is crossing the auction block, and when it does, this is the exclusive inside story they'll be talking about. We'll dive into that in a moment, but first some quick history. The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona was a one-year-only model designed specifically to dominate the high-banked super speedways of stock car racing. Its aerodynamic nosecone and raked rear wing made it a terror on the track but ungainly on ordinary roads. The Daytona's extremely limited production of just 503 examples makes it one of the rarest and most sought-after cars in the world of muscle car collecting.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO