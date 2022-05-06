ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

‘Justice has been served’

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — A little more than a year after the murder of 45-year-old Melyssa Schloe, her family says they finally have closure. A jury convicted Schloe’s killer, Bonners Ferry resident Victor A. Claus, of first-degree murder this week. The guilty verdict came after about three...

