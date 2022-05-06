ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

$20M for Lake CDA health

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — As boats cruised past in the background, Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced that more money was being dedicated to protect and improve Idaho’s waters, including Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Everybody knows how important this lake is to the community and to the...

cdapress.com

Comments / 1

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Little announces $8M for Lake Coeur d’Alene cleanup

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little visited Coeur d’Alene Thursday to announce more than $8 million will go toward cleaning Lake Coeur d’Alene. The money is a part of Little’s “Leading Idaho” project, which looks to improve the water quality and health of water systems throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Health
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Junior groundwater users face curtailment by May 20

The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season. The shortfall prediction means that the Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Coeur D Alene#Invasive Species#Water Quality#North Idaho#Coeur#Deq#Grants#General Fund Dollars
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stunning video shows tornado forming near Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday’s climate was unpredictable, and it created some rather rare weather patterns, including a tornado! Robert Hartnett was attending the Spokane Indians game with his family when the team announced a rain delay. He said he was just outside the stadium when he saw a familiar-looking funnel starting to form. Other Spokane Indians fans also captured video...
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man armed with AR-15 shoots two Pocatello officers

POCATELLO — A local man shot two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle during an incident early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near City Hall, authorities said. The shooter, Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was armed with an AR-15 and a shotgun when he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. Brewer was shot by police in the shootout. Both of the officers and Brewer are currently being treated at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to police. ...
ABC4

Idaho officers hospitalized after shootout with suspect

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Idaho police officers were shot while responding to a call on Thursday morning, according to East Idaho News. Local reporters say the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. when authorities were responding to a disturbance near 941 East Bridger Street. East Idaho News says when officers arrived at the scene, a […]
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho demonstrators show up to protest possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

BOISE — Demonstrators showed up in downtown Boise throughout Tuesday to protest the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito signaling the U.S. Supreme Court’s possible overturn was obtained by Politico and published on Monday. The draft opinion stated that the majority of the court is expected to rule to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion after...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Landings Park complete

POST FALLS — A celebration of the opening of the Landings Park 305 W. Fourth Ave. will be held Friday from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be served, along with live music and games for the whole family. Post Falls Boy Scout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy