Dalton Gardens, ID

DALTON: Water master salute

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

I want to congratulate Robert Weist on his retirement, and congratulate Kyle Marine and Glen Polestra for being...

cdapress.com

KTVB

Residents push back against plans to build 4,500 homes in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Plans to build 4,500 homes and apartments along Huetter Road in North Idaho are getting pushback from neighbors in the area, as they are worried about what the development could mean for traffic and quality of life. There was an open house tonight where people...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Landings Park complete

POST FALLS — A celebration of the opening of the Landings Park 305 W. Fourth Ave. will be held Friday from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be served, along with live music and games for the whole family. Post Falls Boy Scout...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Long-awaited Landings Park open

POST FALLS — A new city park along the Spokane River and Post Falls Dam has become a reality after 20 years of planning. More than 100 people gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Landings Park. “It’s just the latest example of a long-standing partnership,”...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Parks investigating damage to Cannon Hill Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is investigating damage to Cannon Hill Park. The department was recently informed about the situation and said the “work was not authorized.” Many branches were cut down from trees and left in piles around the park. Spokane Parks and Rec says they did not do any of the landscaping. While the city doesn’t...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Little announces $8M for Lake Coeur d’Alene cleanup

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little visited Coeur d’Alene Thursday to announce more than $8 million will go toward cleaning Lake Coeur d’Alene. The money is a part of Little’s “Leading Idaho” project, which looks to improve the water quality and health of water systems throughout the state.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stunning video shows tornado forming near Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday’s climate was unpredictable, and it created some rather rare weather patterns, including a tornado! Robert Hartnett was attending the Spokane Indians game with his family when the team announced a rain delay. He said he was just outside the stadium when he saw a familiar-looking funnel starting to form. Other Spokane Indians fans also captured video...
KIRO 7 Seattle

New factory in Moses Lake to bring hundreds of new jobs

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A battery materials company has purchased a 600,000-square foot facility in Moses Lake, Washington, to be used to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cell phone industries. Sila, based in Alameda, California, said Wednesday the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs...
MOSES LAKE, WA
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar Actually Has This Many Coins

If you've ever found yourself needing a break while traveling on I90 between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene, you may have stopped in at the 50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, MT just a few miles outside of the Idaho border. In search of a gift shop, restaurant, bar, motel, casino, gas station, or convenience store? Yep, they have all of that! Everything you need is right there in one convenient spot. (Note: scroll to the end of this article and you can see some of the interesting finds from the gift shop.) I'm still not sure why a website called it the worst tourist attraction in Montana. But if you have indeed been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar you might have wondered just how much money is really there on display.
HAUGAN, MT
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES

The national media came looking for “a little town held hostage by Nazis” in fall 1986 after white supremacists bombed Coeur d’Alene. And found Hudson’s Hamburgers, too. One journalist, Steve Marantz of the Boston Globe, heeded the advice of Realtor Marshall Mend and others. If you...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Karl and Hannah Haakenson were married April 10, 2022, at the Hagadone Event Center in Coeur d'Alene. Parents of the bride are Glen and Janet Cooper of Post Falls. Parents of the groom are Eric and Chelle Haakenson of Hayden. The wedding was officiated by longtime friend, Bill Davenport. Hannah...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary Gene Gaines, 84

Gary was born in Coeur d’Alene and was indeed a son of northern Idaho. The only child of Clifford Lewis (Bud) and Bonnie Alene (Gray) Gaines, Gary spent his early years surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Rathdrum, Idaho. When World War II began, the family moved...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Junior groundwater users face curtailment by May 20

The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season. The shortfall prediction means that the Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coeur d'Alene Press

William John “Bill” Gough, 77

Born in Helena, Mont., April 14, 1945, to Donald Gordon Gough and Jane Bell Gough. The Lord called him home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, after a valiant battle with cancer and the effects of Agent Orange. Bill grew up in Helena, Great Falls, Salt...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rotarians respond to criticism

COEUR d’ALENE — After an anonymous blog post blasting Rotarians in Kootenai County as “scoundrels” and “fake philanthropists” circulated widely online, local members are speaking out. North Idaho Slow Growth is a website dedicated to “preserving the suburban-rural character of the region by limiting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Marguerite “Margo” Maple, 80

Marguerite “Margo” Maple, 80, of Pinecreek, Pinehurst, Idaho slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 3, 2022. Margo was born on Nov. 17, 1941, at the Providence Hospital in Wallace, Idaho to Joseph Lemich and Mary McHeffey Lemich. Margo was raised and schooled in Kellogg and remained in the Silver Valley her entire life.
PINEHURST, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael S. Root,

Michael S Root passed away Dec. 5, 2021. He last resided in Hauser Lake, Idaho. Mike was born in Moscow, Idaho in 1950 to Les and Dorthy Root, and brother Les (Woody). He was later joined by sisters Bonnie, Annie, Leah and brother Paul. Mike passed away at Hospice House...
POST FALLS, ID

