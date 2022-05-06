ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

MENTAL HEALTH: Make May matter

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth. As a father, I know the pain of loss. I lost my son, Devon, to suicide in 2017. I...

cdapress.com

TheWrap

Hollywood Still Stigmatizes Mental Health Issues, USC Study Says

The positive portrayal of mental health issues is lacking in Hollywood, and the majority of portrayals tend to stigmatize mental health conditions, according to a new study from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Per the report — titled “Mental Health Conditions Across 200 Popular Films” — only 1.5% of all speaking or named characters in cinema were depicted with a mental health condition.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
GATOR 99.5

Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide

A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
The Independent

US cheerleader dies aged 19 after alarming online post about struggles with injury

A 19-year-old cheerleader at the Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, who took to social media to share her struggles with mental health, died this week.Arlana Miller, a first-year student from Texas, was announced dead by university authorities on Thursday, raising concern about the mounting pressure on student athletes in the United States."Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus,” the university said in a statement on Facebook.The university did not share the cause of her death, but the athletic department...
Vice

Nearly 1 in 5 Trans Young People Attempted Suicide Last Year

Nearly half of all LGBTQ youth and 53 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously contemplated suicide last year, according to a survey on LGBTQ youth mental health released by the Trevor Project Wednesday. One in five young transgender and nonbinary people also reported a suicide attempt within the last...
Salon

Forced pregnancy and childbirth are violence against women — and also terrible health policy

In 1995, while working as a legislative assistant for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of us advised state ACLU affiliates how to deal with bills restricting abortion rights. It's impossible to forget a harrowing phone call received one day from an affiliate in an upper Midwest state. The state legislature was considering a parental consent bill, and the parental notification law had already wreaked havoc on young lives, as she explained, "We had a case where a young girl was raped daily by her father, starting at age five. At 13, she became pregnant. A relative decided to help her and scheduled an abortion. The father was notified, and the night before the procedure, he shot and killed her."
blavity.com

Black Transgender And LGBTQ+ Youth Among The Highest Rates Of Suicide Attempts

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organization that focuses on the queer community, has unveiled some troubling statistics regarding suicidal tendencies in LGBTQ+ Gen Zers. Through the organization’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, it was found that there’s a rising number of young LGBTQ+...
SheKnows

Inside the Fight to Dismantle Racism in Healthcare — One Implicit Bias Training at a Time

Click here to read the full article. On April 12, 2016, Charles Johnson IV and his wife Kira headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a routine cesarean section. Shortly after Kira gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Langston, Johnson noticed blood in her catheter. He alerted the hospital’s staff and was told that they’d give his wife some tests, including a CT scan. “Charles, I’m so cold; Charles, I don’t feel right,” Johnson later recalled his wife saying. Hours passed as Johnson pleaded with personnel, and still no CT scan. When he approached a staff member...
Complex

Jhené Aiko Named ‘Mental Health Is Health’ Month Ambassador in Los Angeles

Jhené Aiko continues to use her platform for a good cause. The City of Los Angeles recently proclaimed May as “Mental Health Is Health Month” and tapped Aiko to serve as the cause’s official ambassador. The Grammy-winning singer accepted the honor during a Friday ceremony at city hall, where she opened up about her own mental health experiences and the importance of destigmitazing such issues.
Healthline

94% of Transgender Youth Maintain Gender Identity 5 Years After Social Transition

New research finds that a very large majority of transgender young people maintain their gender identity five years after childhood social transition. During a time when transgender rights and gender-affirming healthcare seem under attack, a new study offers new insights into trans youth and their relationships to their gender identity.
Black Enterprise

George Floyd Memorial Foundation Launches Imitiative To Improve Black Mental Health

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a new mental health program for Black men and women. CBS 17 reports the foundation’s program will improve resources and mental health outcomes for Black Americans. Two key factors in the new initiative are removing the stigma associated with treatment and making sure interventions can be delivered in a culturally responsible way.
TheConversationAU

Hospitals only note a person's intellectual disability 20% of the time – so they don't adjust their care

People with intellectual disability only have their disability noted by hospital staff in one in every five hospital admissions, our new study shows. Recognising someone has a disability is critical to their care. This finding helps explain why many people with intellectual disability do not get hospital care that best meets their needs. Urgent action is needed to make our hospital system safe, effective and tailored to the needs of around 450,000 Australians living with intellectual disability. A system of neglect Our research looked at historical information from hospitals and disability services in New South Wales between 2005 to 2015 (the most recent...
