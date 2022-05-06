ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

AMADOR: High character and qualified

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

We would like to encourage all Republican voters in Coeur d’Alene to vote for Paul Amador on May 17. Paul Amador has an extensive record of serving the people of...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

DART issues GOP primary recommendations

Here are the recommendations for moderate, reasonable candidates in the upcoming May 17 Republican Primary from the community-minded Democrats And Republicans Together (DART), a loose-knit collection of North Idaho residents who seek election of moderate, reasonable and qualified individuals to positions of leadership, said Rick Palagi, spokesperson for the Executive Committee.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GOP central committee recommendations

“There is one and only one recognized Republican Central Committee in each of Idaho’s 44 counties. In Kootenai County, the recognized Republican Central Committee is the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC)." Tom Luna, Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. The KCRCC is composed of members, Precinct Committeemen, that...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Idaho State Journal

Local judge tosses plea agreement for man accused of pointing gun at retired Idaho Supreme Court judge

POCATELLO — A local judge recently tossed a plea agreement between Bannock County prosecutors and a Washington man facing seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September. Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing on April 25 refused to accept a plea agreement that would have required him to impose a unified 18-year prison sentence against Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, and instead placed the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man armed with AR-15 shoots two Pocatello officers

POCATELLO — A local man shot two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle during an incident early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near City Hall, authorities said. The shooter, Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was armed with an AR-15 and a shotgun when he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. Brewer was shot by police in the shootout. Both of the officers and Brewer are currently being treated at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to police. ...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar Actually Has This Many Coins

If you've ever found yourself needing a break while traveling on I90 between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene, you may have stopped in at the 50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, MT just a few miles outside of the Idaho border. In search of a gift shop, restaurant, bar, motel, casino, gas station, or convenience store? Yep, they have all of that! Everything you need is right there in one convenient spot. (Note: scroll to the end of this article and you can see some of the interesting finds from the gift shop.) I'm still not sure why a website called it the worst tourist attraction in Montana. But if you have indeed been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar you might have wondered just how much money is really there on display.
HAUGAN, MT
KTVB

Residents push back against plans to build 4,500 homes in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Plans to build 4,500 homes and apartments along Huetter Road in North Idaho are getting pushback from neighbors in the area, as they are worried about what the development could mean for traffic and quality of life. There was an open house tonight where people...
Coeur d'Alene Press

GOP: New group off target

I have “friends” and have followed former and current elected officials listed in the “New” North Idaho Republicans group. Reviewing the NIR website they admit that they would like to go back to the way it was with Lincoln/Reagan Republicans. I don’t think the Grand Old...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE

