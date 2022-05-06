'We need a revival'

Reynolds Price was one of this era’s most honest disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ, learner of the teachings of those who knew the Lord best, and himself called by God to study, and know, those chosen fishermen-disciples who had followed and witnessed to the resurrected Christ. Those unlearned pupils called by the Redeemer Teacher, who were made teachable, and capable, by the power of the Holy Spirit and the astounding post-Resurrection appearances and Presence of Jesus, now Evangelists of God’s Self-revelation in Jesus the Galilean. They had written the Good News of the Gospel for all humankind, and they were Price’s unlettered, but nonetheless credentialed, and authoritative, teachers of the Truth entrusted to them.

