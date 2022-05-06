ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

City to buy $247K dump truck

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

COEUR d’ALENE — While the Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday gave the green light to move forward with buying a $247,000 dump truck, it rejected dedicating American Rescue Plan Act funds for it. The proposal outlined by Todd Feusier, streets and engineering department director, called...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

KTVB

Residents push back against plans to build 4,500 homes in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Plans to build 4,500 homes and apartments along Huetter Road in North Idaho are getting pushback from neighbors in the area, as they are worried about what the development could mean for traffic and quality of life. There was an open house tonight where people...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Little announces $8M for Lake Coeur d’Alene cleanup

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little visited Coeur d’Alene Thursday to announce more than $8 million will go toward cleaning Lake Coeur d’Alene. The money is a part of Little’s “Leading Idaho” project, which looks to improve the water quality and health of water systems throughout the state.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Long-awaited Landings Park open

POST FALLS — A new city park along the Spokane River and Post Falls Dam has become a reality after 20 years of planning. More than 100 people gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Landings Park. “It’s just the latest example of a long-standing partnership,”...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

County traffic solution may not include Huetter

COEUR d’ALENE — Plans for a proposed traffic project historically known as the “Huetter Bypass” remain underway, but the project will be getting a new name, and it may not include "Huetter." The first phase is a study the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing. “Although efforts...
HUETTER, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

New factory in Moses Lake to bring hundreds of new jobs

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A battery materials company has purchased a 600,000-square foot facility in Moses Lake, Washington, to be used to manufacture lithium-ion anode battery materials for the automotive and cell phone industries. Sila, based in Alameda, California, said Wednesday the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Parks investigating damage to Cannon Hill Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is investigating damage to Cannon Hill Park. The department was recently informed about the situation and said the “work was not authorized.” Many branches were cut down from trees and left in piles around the park. Spokane Parks and Rec says they did not do any of the landscaping. While the city doesn’t...
Person
Jim Hammond
Post Register

Junior groundwater users face curtailment by May 20

The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season. The shortfall prediction means that the Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENT LETTERS

Editor's note:The deadline for Press subscribers to submit candidate endorsement letters is Tuesday at 5 p.m. Letters must be 275 or fewer words. Email mpatrick@cdapress.com. I have known Dr. Manteuffel for over 20 years and witnessed his excellent judgment under pressure and his dedication to patients in the emergency room. I fully support him for Kootenai County Coroner.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

“The Idaho Housing Dream Has been Hijacked”

Is Idaho's incredible housing run of rising valuations finally ending? For years, national experts have predicted a housing crash or adjustment for Boise and the surrounding communities. Boise has the unique distinction of being America's most overvalued housing market. Do we see the beginning of the end?. Rising home prices...
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rotarians respond to criticism

COEUR d’ALENE — After an anonymous blog post blasting Rotarians in Kootenai County as “scoundrels” and “fake philanthropists” circulated widely online, local members are speaking out. North Idaho Slow Growth is a website dedicated to “preserving the suburban-rural character of the region by limiting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COVID-19 positivity rates rising

COEUR d’ALENE - Positivity rates for COVID-19 climbed in North Idaho over the past week. According to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday, Kootenai County’s positivity rate rose to 7.2% based on 340 PCR tests for the week ending April 30. It was 3% two weeks ago and 0.9% six weeks ago.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA Arts Commission seeks artists

The city of Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission is seeking artists to participate in its “ArtCurrents” program. Artists submit applications for placement of their sculptures around downtown Coeur d’Alene, Riverstone and Atlas Waterfront Park areas for one year, with an option to renew for a second year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SH-41 completion in sight

POST FALLS - The State Highway 41 expansion from Mullan Avenue to Boekel Road should be complete by the end of 2022. According to documentation from the Idaho Transportation Department all traffic will continue to run on northbound lanes until the southbound lanes are completed. Once construction is complete, the...
POST FALLS, ID

