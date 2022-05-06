Play it again, Sam

Summer is fast approaching, which means warmer weather, camping, and concert season. It also means that fair season isn't far off. The only thing that beats a summer concert though is a concert at the fair. There are rides, food, and amazing music. The Eastern Idaho State Fair may seem far away, but as fast as 2022 is going by, it will be here before we know. Last week the lineup for this year's fair was announced and one of the biggest country music stars will be making their way to Idaho.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO