Coeur D'alene, ID

Play it again, Sam

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChorale Coeur d'Alene will perform a free concert on May 17. For the concert,...

97.5 KISS FM

The Unparalleled, Single Best Pizza in Spokane

Pizza used to mean pepperoni and cheese, maybe sausage and veggies, or pineapple and Canadian bacon (worst thing ever to happen to pizza). Today, there are pizza varieties you've likely never tasted. And I'm going to introduce you to the absolute, unparalleled, most delicious, single best pizza in Spokane, Washington.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary Gene Gaines, 84

Gary was born in Coeur d’Alene and was indeed a son of northern Idaho. The only child of Clifford Lewis (Bud) and Bonnie Alene (Gray) Gaines, Gary spent his early years surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Rathdrum, Idaho. When World War II began, the family moved...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beverly J. McLaughlin – McSherry, 82

Beverly J. McLaughlin – McSherry passed away on May 2, 2022. Beverly was born March 8, 1940 to Fred and Marie Thompson in Sanders, Idaho and was a lifelong resident of Idaho, graduating high school from Plummer. Bev was an accomplished equestrian and represented her community as rodeo royalty...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Post Falls, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Paul Rylott Brown, 82

Paul Brown, the unforgettable one-of-a-kind admirer of sports and fine wine passed away doing what he liked best, working out at the gym on April 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Paul was born on June 6, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to loving parents, Betty and Paul Brown. He had a marvelous childhood growing up in Deerfield, Ill., Paul attended high school at Lake Forest Academy and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Denver University. After graduating from college, he went to work for American Oil Company. In retirement, he sold commercial real estate for a short time.
AUSTIN, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cliff Fender, 81

Cliff Fender, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend died peacefully at his home on April 18, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1940, in Coeur d’Alene to Clifford Allen Fender and Gail (Erickson) Fender. He graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1958, and through the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Rocks Purple Daisy Dukes For 2022 iHeartCountry Festival In Austin: Photos

Country queen Carrie Underwood stunned yet again at the iHeartCountry Festival with some daisy dukes! She channelled some serious Y2K vibes with her outfit thanks to denim and sequins galore at the event in Austin, Texas on May 7. She rocked a bedazzled jean jacket with cutoff sleeves, point denim knee high boots, dangly rhinestone earrings, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. But perhaps the best part of her getup was the super short jagged purple daisy dukes, showing off her toned legs and making her look like a true southern star.
AUSTIN, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Happy Mother's Day, Coeur d'Alene

Happy Mother’s Day, Coeur d’Alene! On behalf of the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber, we’d like to wish all the mothers out there the wonderful day they deserve!. On this Mother’s Day, we want to pay homage to a special mother in our city — someone you might call, “A Mother To Coeur d’Alene” — our very own, Joan Ford!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Carnival on Saturday at Calam Shriners

A Fun Fair Day is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Calam Shriners, 1250 W. Lancaster Road. It will include a carnival, two-person camel costume derby, bouncy house, crazy hat contest, prizes, and a fire truck from Northern Lakes Fire District. There will also be a doggie kissing...
KOOTENAI, ID
KREM2

Spokane restaurants prepare for 'Hamilton' and special event crowds

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Broadway’s biggest hits is playing now at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Hamilton's opening night had local businesses flooded. Before the curtain goes up, musical enthusiasts and Spokane residents fill the seats at downtown restaurants. Wiley’s Downtown Bistro is less than...
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Smash Bash Demolition Derby moved to May 14

LEWISTON, Idaho — One of the most anticipated events in the LC Valley. The Smash Bash Demolition Derby returns on May 14th. It's the kind of spectacle that requires no introduction. “Cars catching on fire, cars flipping over, 400 car wrecks in one night. The normal,” said ECMX Park...
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Moms, this day's for you

There couldn’t have been a “Big Dad” without a “Big Mom.”. Longtime residents remember fondly the influence Gary “Big Dad” Rasmussen had on area athletes, before his death in 2012. Well, Lois Rasmussen, aka “Big Mom,” has been a pretty good influence on local...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Award Winning Country Artist Performing in Idaho this Year

Summer is fast approaching, which means warmer weather, camping, and concert season. It also means that fair season isn't far off. The only thing that beats a summer concert though is a concert at the fair. There are rides, food, and amazing music. The Eastern Idaho State Fair may seem far away, but as fast as 2022 is going by, it will be here before we know. Last week the lineup for this year's fair was announced and one of the biggest country music stars will be making their way to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

