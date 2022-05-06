Play it again, Sam

Paul Brown, the unforgettable one-of-a-kind admirer of sports and fine wine passed away doing what he liked best, working out at the gym on April 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Paul was born on June 6, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to loving parents, Betty and Paul Brown. He had a marvelous childhood growing up in Deerfield, Ill., Paul attended high school at Lake Forest Academy and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Denver University. After graduating from college, he went to work for American Oil Company. In retirement, he sold commercial real estate for a short time.
