Huckleberries is moving

POST FALLS — A celebration of the opening of the Landings Park 305 W. Fourth Ave. will be held Friday from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be served, along with live music and games for the whole family. Post Falls Boy Scout...
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Coleslaw,...
I told my wife that a husband is like a fine wine: we just get better with age. The next day she locked me in the cellar. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
POST FALLS - Construction will soon start on a roundabout at the corner of Poleline Avenue and Cecil Road. The contract was awarded to T. LaRiviere Inc. for the $2,708,346.65 project that includes a new water main installation for the Ross Point Water District. Construction should begin June 13 and...
With special beverages and a Eurocentric food menu, Stylus Wine & Vinyl Bar opens Wednesday in Suite 105 of the new Lucille building at 2605 N. Fourth St. Inspired by small bottle shops in France and jazz kissas in Tokyo, the focus is on European and Northwest wines, draft and packaged beer, non-alcoholic cocktails and soft drinks, small plates, sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.
All the haters had to admit defeat last week when Neighborhood of the Week made its triumphant return to Rathdrum. I like to think that column proved our love for the community, but just in case any of you keyboard crusaders didn’t get the message — here comes even more Rathdrum action!
