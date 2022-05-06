ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

CORONER: Experience, training matter

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

I feel that it’s important for the voters of Kootenai County to investigate both of the Republican candidates in the coroners race with care; there is a clear standout of the two candidates. Mark Manteuffel and I worked together in the emergency department at Kootenai Health for 13...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Personal experience leads to a passion to serve

COEUR d’ALENE — Michelle Larson’s passion for working with families living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia comes from her own personal experience. The new Community Outreach Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Coeur d’Alene recalled her great-grandmother’s experience with Alzheimer’s and how it affected their entire family.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

MENTAL HEALTH: Make May matter

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth. As a father, I know the pain of loss. I lost my son, Devon, to suicide in 2017. I have...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Kootenai County, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary Gene Gaines, 84

Gary was born in Coeur d’Alene and was indeed a son of northern Idaho. The only child of Clifford Lewis (Bud) and Bonnie Alene (Gray) Gaines, Gary spent his early years surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Rathdrum, Idaho. When World War II began, the family moved...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENT LETTERS

Editor's note:The deadline for Press subscribers to submit candidate endorsement letters is Tuesday at 5 p.m. Letters must be 275 or fewer words. Email mpatrick@cdapress.com. I have known Dr. Manteuffel for over 20 years and witnessed his excellent judgment under pressure and his dedication to patients in the emergency room. I fully support him for Kootenai County Coroner.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COVID-19 positivity rates rising

COEUR d’ALENE - Positivity rates for COVID-19 climbed in North Idaho over the past week. According to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday, Kootenai County’s positivity rate rose to 7.2% based on 340 PCR tests for the week ending April 30. It was 3% two weeks ago and 0.9% six weeks ago.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroners#Emergency Medicine#Emergency Department#Republican#Kootenai Health
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rotarians respond to criticism

COEUR d’ALENE — After an anonymous blog post blasting Rotarians in Kootenai County as “scoundrels” and “fake philanthropists” circulated widely online, local members are speaking out. North Idaho Slow Growth is a website dedicated to “preserving the suburban-rural character of the region by limiting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records and former staff say

Dr. Ryan Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice. According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho […] The post Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records and former staff say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

$20M for Lake CDA health

COEUR d’ALENE — As boats cruised past in the background, Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced that more money was being dedicated to protect and improve Idaho’s waters, including Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Everybody knows how important this lake is to the community and to the state,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Coeur d'Alene Press

JUDGE: Support Christensen

I have known Rich Christensen since we became classmates in law school at the University of Idaho in 1979, and we have remained friends ever since. I know him to be a man of impeccable character who has the experience necessary to hold the position of District Judge. He served...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Rotary marks 100 years of service

COEUR d'ALENE — Rotarians partied like it was 1922 Saturday night at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. It was a celebration of the Coeur d’Alene Rotary club's century of service, attended by roughly 200 people, many dressed in attire reminiscent of the Roaring '20s. “We tried to replicate...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fire department wants community input

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will be developing a new master plan and wants to hear from you. "We believe that providing information to, and receiving information from, our community will help us to identify and address the needs of our community," a press release said. To help identify...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Conversation U.S.

Giving people money with no strings attached is good for their health, dozens of studies indicate

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When people living in poverty in countries like Malawi, Indonesia and Ecuador receive cash payments without having to do anything in return, they have better health, according to a scientific review of a large body of research. To reach that finding, our interdisciplinary team of public health experts, economists and epidemiologists from Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the U.S. pooled data from 34 studies that involved 1,140,385 participants in 50,095 households across Africa, the Americas and Southeast Asia. Our systematic review and meta-analysis also determined that unconditional cash payments in...
ADVOCACY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Little focuses on his message

COEUR d’ALENE — Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he is confident he will be reelected as Idaho’s governor. “We’ll know more in about 12 days,” he said, smiling. The more that come out to vote in the primary on May 17, the better he’ll feel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

INSIDE MY TURN - The many problems of forced births

How do you feel when someone keeps something from you until it is too late to do anything about it? You feel angry, powerless and manipulated. What motivating force drives this terrible behavior? The most recent case in point is Idaho’s new anti-abortion or forced birth law. It sailed through the House and Senate before most of us knew it was being considered.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy