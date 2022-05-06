CORONER: Experience, training matter

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When people living in poverty in countries like Malawi, Indonesia and Ecuador receive cash payments without having to do anything in return, they have better health, according to a scientific review of a large body of research. To reach that finding, our interdisciplinary team of public health experts, economists and epidemiologists from Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the U.S. pooled data from 34 studies that involved 1,140,385 participants in 50,095 households across Africa, the Americas and Southeast Asia. Our systematic review and meta-analysis also determined that unconditional cash payments in...

