The Seattle Seahawks did not draft a rookie quarterback, because head coach Pete Carroll has so much faith in Drew Lock. Even though the 2022 quarterback class in the NFL Draft was far from the most superior as in years past, there was an expectation that teams in need of a signal caller would select one. With the Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, fans wondered who the team would draft. The answer was none.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO