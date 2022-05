Friday night’s Game 3 spectacle between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks went down the wire and unsurprisingly, the game did not end without controversy. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not at all happy with how the contest was officiated, particularly in the dying seconds, and he made sure to speak out about it after their narrow 103-101 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO