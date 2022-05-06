ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Take Mom to Eat on Mother’s Day in LA

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday is Mother’s Day. If your mom lives in LA, why not show her your appreciation by treating her to brunch or dinner? Make it a Mother’s Day to remember with the help of our list below. Trejo’s Tacos is known for its delicious breakfast burrito....

Fontana Herald News

Moms can get free meals at Wienerschnitzel on Mother's Day

Wienerschnitzel will be offering a free meal for moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8. The world’s largest hot dog chain has cooked up a "MOMumental" deal to celebrate that special person you call mom, according to a news release issued by Wienerschnitzel. The free meal, which is...
FONTANA, CA
Thrillist

The Best Tips for Renting an Apartment in Los Angeles

Apartment hunting is a necessity in most cities, but in a place like Los Angeles, it feels like a rite of passage. Every Angeleno has felt the highs and lows of the search. Our sprawling landscape of neighborhoods holds infinite wonders, both known and unknown, glimmering in every direction you turn your head. And because of LA’s massive size, each one of these neighborhoods can feel like its own city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

Diamond White to Headline NextFestLA @ LA County Fair on Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 8, “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Diamond White (Paris Buckingham) will be performing as part of NextFestLA @ LA County Fair which features emerging indie artists singing their songs at the fair which kicked off on Thursday, May 5 and will run through May 30 for those living in, around, or visiting the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in LA in April

Between a resurrected Spanish tapas bar and a whole lot of smoked meat moving into the Arts District, April couldn’t have been more stacked with reasons to get out and eat something new. If you missed these restaurant openings then, you better get them on the schedule for May, as there’s also a stunning new designer restaurant from Tao Group on the Sunset Strip, and a concert hall-adjacent concept from a local veteran.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Danny Trejo
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Beau Mann Texted 911 Then Went Missing

STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.
LOS ANGELES, CA

