With Baz Luhrmann’s Austin Butler-starring Elvis biopic set to hit theaters in the U.S. in June, the lead single from its soundtrack has been rolled out. The track in question, Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” made its initial debut during last month’s Coachella. Listeners will note the utilization here of “Hound Dog,” originally performed by Big Mama Thornton. “Hound Dog” writers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller are credited on the new Doja track, production for which is handled by Yeti Beats and Rogét Chahayed. Several years after Big Mama Thornton’s original version became a hit, Elvis Presley’s take on the twelve-bars classic was released.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO