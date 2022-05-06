ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels take on the Nationals on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Nationals (9-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-10, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles has an 8-5 record in home games and a 17-10 record overall. The Angels rank second in MLB play with 34 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Washington has a 9-18 record overall and a 3-11 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 1-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .316 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Yadiel Hernandez is 16-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .299 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (back), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

