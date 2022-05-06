ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Colorado Rapids take shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Colorado Rapids (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-5-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +153, Colorado +168, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids come into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 1-2-2 in Western Conference play. The Earthquakes are fourth in the Western Conference drawing 48 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Rapids are 2-3-2 in conference matchups. The Rapids are ninth in the league with 42 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has scored five goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has four goals and one assist.

Diego Rubio has scored five goals with one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.7 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

