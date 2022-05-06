ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mikey Williams Girlfriend: Is the next NBA sensation dating Jada Williams or Deja Kelly

By Kunal Chawda
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Ysidro High School sensation Mikey Williams has raised many eyes with his plays and athletic abilities. He declared himself, scoring 41 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in his high school debut. Later he set career-high tally with 77 points and nine three-pointers in the game. Also, he...

LOOK: Hubert Davis in Dallas to watch former Tar Heels

The Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns shifted to Texas for Game 3 on Friday night, and before the Mavericks cut the series lead to 2-1, a few former UNC basketball standouts met with a special guest. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in town to watch the game and met with Cameron Johnson, Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock before the game. Davis made the trip down to Dallas to see a few former Tar Heels battle in a key game for the series. Check out the photo they took ahead of the game below: Coach Davis and the guys tonight in Dallas before game 3 🙌#CarolinaFamily | #ProHeels pic.twitter.com/EQFLeMx8Zd — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 7, 2022 Bullock came up big for the Mavericks in the win, scoring 15 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 41 minutes. He also continued to play stellar defense in the series. Johnson scored just 6 points in the loss while Pinson did not play. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable Sunday for Miami in Game 4

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat continue to post loaded injury reports for each of their contests in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. For Game 4, a total of seven players are listed questionable for various ailments. One of them is Martin, who is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to play.
Hook Sports Marketing repping Virginia Basketball with 4819 club

Hook Sports Marketing, in conjunction with the men’s basketball student-athletes it represents, has launched the 4819 membership club. 4819 will provide Virginia men’s basketball student-athletes with opportunities to capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness by offering exclusive membership benefits to fans. “4-8-19 is obviously a day I...
