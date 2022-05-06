ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Credit union executive from Mesa a Lego master

By Josh Ortega, Tribune Staff Writer
East Valley Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Paprocki knows how to build brick-by-brick, whether his career or Legos. The 47-year-old started with Arizona Federal Credit Union in 1992 when he graduated from Mesa High and this December, the executive vice president and chief operating officer will mark 30 years with the company that gave him his...

www.eastvalleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Ash Jurberg

The Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune

Bob and Renee ParsonsImage from WikiCommons images. Bob Parsons grew up "poor as a church mouse." Life has certainly changed from his childhood, as Parsons now has a net worth of $3.4 billion. Yet, despite his enormous wealth, he still remembers his childhood and is inspired to give back to others who are less fortunate.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Conversation U.S.

The Southwest is on fire, iconic deserts and towns are at risk and one governor is calling for a disaster declaration

New Mexico and Arizona are facing a dangerously early fire season. It has left neighborhoods in ashes and is having such devastating effects that the governor of New Mexico on May 3, 2022, urged President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. Over 600 fires had broken out in the two states by early May, and large wildfires had burned through hundreds of homes near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
Little Apple Post

Robots open youth’s minds to STEM

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Somewhere in the midst of children laughing and small toys constructed of interlocking plastic bricks gobbling up one another, Macy Hynek is smiling. The youth – between the ages of 6-18 – are playing a game of Hungry, Hungry Robot, a take on a popular board game by a similar name with plastic hippos as the centerpiece. Most in the small room see toys powered by computer circuits, but Hynek sees something else.
ENGINEERING
AZFamily

Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Mesa: An Arizonan Gem to Enjoy

Pictured: Turkey cranberry sandwich from Knuckle Sandwiches | Photo credit:Knuckle Sandwiches. The third-largest city in the state has more to offer than desert vistas. Located in the Sonoran Desert and given its hot desert climate, Mesa might be overshadowed by a few other popular spots when it comes to travel destinations within Arizona. But this less explored section of the state—the third-largest city here—is the first autism-certified city in the country and the first destination to make it a part of its diversity and inclusion efforts.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Willow Massage and Spa suddenly closes, leaving customers and employees in limbo

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A spa in Gilbert closed in April after new ownership took over, but customers say they weren’t given any warning, and former employees say they’re still waiting on their paychecks. In 2014, Tracey Groy opened up Willow Massage + Spa, hoping to bring a little relaxation to Gilbert. After nearly 8 years, she decided to sell the business in order to focus on her family. She said she met the new owner, Wendy Weisflog, through a business broker.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Sky Zone trampoline park to host grand opening party in Phoenix Saturday

PHOENIX — Sky Zone trampoline park is hosting a grand opening ceremony and party for its new central Phoenix location on Saturday. The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting, free food, music, giveaways and appearances by Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Amid drought, Facebook’s Mesa campus grows bigger

Less than a year ago, Mesa City Council approved a development and water agreement for a large data center with a mysterious Delaware-based company called Redale LLC. That company turned out to be Facebook. Under its May 2021 development agreement with Mesa, Facebook would build a 1 million square foot...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

If everyone’s working from home, why is commercial office space booming?

Many people loved working from home during the pandemic. They got to spend more time with their families, adopted more pets, enjoyed the magic of delivery services, binged Netflix, swapped their suits for sweats and even started an unprecedented number of businesses. All these reasons – and plenty of others – are behind why so many workers want to continue doing the same, even as we try to put Covid in the rearview mirror.
REAL ESTATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy