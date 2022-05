The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune into NBC to watch top race horses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” At this year’s race, there are high expectations on Epicenter (7-2), trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. Asmussen has never won the Derby in 23 attempts. Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, opened as the early favorite at 3-1.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO